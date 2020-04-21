Captain of Sri Lanka men’s cricket team in Tests and ODIs, Dimuth Karunaratne, turned 32 on Tuesday. On the southpaw’s special day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wished him a “happy birthday”.

“66 Tests, 31 ODIs, 5207 runs. He has won more than half of his games as captain. Happy birthday to Sri Lanka captain, Dimuth Karunaratne!” wrote ICC on Twitter.

“5207 international runs and counting! Happy birthday to Sri Lanka skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne!” tweeted Sri Lanka cricket reliving “one of his finest Test innings.”

The innings shared by Sri Lanka Cricket is from a 2018 bilateral series between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Galle. In the game, Karunaratne had played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 158. His innings was laced with 13 fours and a six.

In the following innings, the southpaw scored 60 runs, laced with seven fours, to see Sri Lanka win the match by 278 runs.