As the lockdown in the country has been extended to another two weeks in the wake of the novel Coronavirus, India opener Rohit Sharma is missing batting and wishes to have “enough place to play indoor cricket”.

“I wish I had enough place to play indoor cricket, but unfortunately in Mumbai, the place is very secluded, and you have to stick to your apartment. We are not lucky as you guys where you have your own backyard to play,” Rohit said while speaking to former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Star Sports Cricket Connected show as quoted by IANS.

“In Mumbai, it’s very expensive to get your own house where you have your own backyard. I live in an apartment and I am lucky to have a little balcony where I can run around and do some activities that my trainer has given me.

“I am trying to follow whatever little I can. Hopefully, the gyms will open soon, and I can go there,” he added.

Termed as Hitman, Rohit is one of the best hitters the world has ever seen. The swashbuckling batsman, who made his international debut in 2007, has been one of the key players for India in the past seven years.

The Mumbaikar is the only batsman to score three double hundreds in ODIs and four centuries in T20Is.

“But I am missing hitting the ball, that’s for sure. As you know, I like to hit big, so the space is not enough. I just can’t wait to go out there and start hitting the ball,” said Rohit, who recently turned 33.