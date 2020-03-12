Post their 4-2 aggregate win over Liverpool in the round of 16 Champions League on Wednesday night, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone feels that the victory would go down in history.

🔴⚪️ Atlético ended Liverpool’s 25-match unbeaten home run in European games (W18 D7) to reach last 8.#UCL pic.twitter.com/1Z1xcCqcYB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2020

“It was a game that will go down in history against an extraordinary opponent at a beautiful stadium,” said Simeone as quoted by club’s official website.

The aggregate win on Wednesday saw Atleti advance to the quarterfinals, whereas holders Liverpool had to walk out of the league with a heavy heart.

“I’m very happy for the team and the club. We’re once again amongst Europe’s eight best teams,” said Simeone.

“Their fans supported them like our fans did at the Wanda Metropolitano. Our supporters were incredible, you could hear them throughout the match,” he added.

The Reds were leading 2-0 (2-1) in the first extra time on Wednesday night when goalie Adrian botched a clearance and Atleti’s Marcos Llorente scored to turn the tie on its head.

The away goal put the Colchoneros in the driver’s seat, but Llorente, a late sub, victimised Adrian again at the end of the first extra time, all but shutting the door even for a team with the talent Liverpool have.

On the contrary, Atletico Madrid’s shots-topper Jan Oblak showed nerves of steel to stop almost everything coming his way.