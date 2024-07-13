Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz advances to final after beating Daniil Medvedev

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the final match of the Wimbledon 2024 after defeating star Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-final clash at the centre court on Friday.

The Spanish tennis player failed to win the first set of the match after Medvedev dominated Alcaraz. However, the reigning champions bounced back in the game and won straight three sets to make his place in the final round of the Wimbledon 2024.

In the final match of the Wimbledon 2024, Carlos Alcaraz will face either Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti who will be facing off each other in the second semi-final of the prestigious tournament later in the day.

The defending champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated United States’ Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, and 6-2 in the quarterfinals to enter the semifinal of the ongoing Wimbledon 2024.

Coming to the clash against Paul, the Spainaired struggled and lost the first set 5-7. But in the next set, he bounced back to win that set 6-4.

From there on, the 21-year-old didn’t look back and went on to win the third and final set of the game 6-2, 6-2 to fix a meeting against Medvedev who defeated the current World No 1 Italy’s Janik Sinner 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in a five-set thrilling quarterfinal.