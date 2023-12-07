Will try to register my 100th super10 this season: Pardeep Narwal

The Pro Kabaddi League star Pardeep Narwal became the first player to record 80 Super 10s in PKL during U.P. Yoddhas’ match against Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad.. Narwal, who scored 12 points in the match, helped his team defeat the Steelers 57-27.

Speaking about the feat, , “I will try to register my 100th Super 10 this season. There are 20 more league games left for us and I’ll definitely try to record a Super 10 in each of the matches.”

Asked about the win, the Yoddhas Captain expressed, “It was really important for us to win the match against Haryana Steelers because we lost our previous match against U Mumba. If we lost two consecutive matches, then we would’ve been under a lot of pressure. We wanted to play as a unit against Steelers and we managed to do that.”

After a disappointing outing against U Mumba personally, Narwal wanted to make things right in Yoddhas’ game against the Steelers, “I couldn’t even score one point against U Mumba and I disappointed the fans as well. Therefore, I was determined to put up a good performance against the Steelers.”