Former India cricketer Madan Lal has said that it will be very tough for India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical from cricket, to make a comeback in the team. Meanwhile, Lal suggested the former India skipper to keep playing domestic or any other matches.

“It will be very tough (for MS Dhoni) to make a come in the team directly so he should start playing cricket whether it’s domestic or any other matches. It is Dhoni’s call to decide if he wants to play,” ANI quoted Madan Lal as saying.

Notably, India on Sunday suffered an eight-wicket loss to West Indies in Chennai. The Men in Blue were playing with only 4 pure bowlers in Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. The fifth and sixth bowlers for India were Shivam Dube and Kedar Jadhav, and the duo collectively leaked 79 runs in 8.5 overs.

“One thing which strikes me was why the Indian team have weaker the bowling attack? See in past few years the matches we have won are because of bowling, your bowling attack has to be good because you don’t need 8,9,10 to bat and yesterday (Sunday) they played with 2 pacers and floater bowlers and they were expensive. If the Indian team wants to win matches then they have to strengthen bowling attack,” told Lal.