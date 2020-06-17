Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed his concern regarding the ban on the usage of saliva as an interim measure to battle the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The ban has been put forward by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In view of the pandemic, the ICC has set interim regulations for teams to follow as cricket is set to return after the COVID enforced break. England and West Indies will lock horns in a three-test series that will mark the resumption of the sport.

Inzamam stated that he does not understand the logic behind banning the usage of saliva and feels that it might tempt bowlers to tamper the ball.

“I was thinking the other day that you can’t apply saliva on the ball because of certain issues (related to coronavirus). But there are several other things that can cause problems as well,” Inzamam said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel ‘The Match Winner’.

“If a bowler is not allowed to apply saliva then ball won’t move around as much and he will go for runs. The bowler will then turn to other things such as vaseline to shine the ball. I don’t understand the logic behind saliva ban.”

Inzamam also wondered how social-distancing protocols would be maintained on the cricket field.

“The other thing is that will slip fielders also stand some distance apart? After taking a wicket, won’t the bowler celebrate with his teammates? If a bowler is not doing well, won’t the captain go up to him and speak with him? Will the batsmen stand six-feet apart and talk strategy?

“It is a very good thing that the sport is returning but tinkering with rules is a serious issue.”

After the England-West Indies series, Pakistan will tour England for a three-match Test series as well as a T20 series involving as many contests.