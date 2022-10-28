Will Pucovski takes indefinite break from profesional cricket

Cricket Australia stated on Thursday that Australia batter Will Pucovski has chosen to take an indefinite break from the sport for personal reasons.

Pucovski missed the most recent Marsh Cup games against Western Australia and Tasmania, and despite asking and receiving a leave of absence, he was not chosen for the Sheffield Shield squad that will play Tasmania on Saturday in Hobart.

Pucovski’s break is indefinite, and there is no set timetable for when he might return. In a statement, Cricket Victoria promised to continue giving Pucovski all the support he needs and pleaded for his privacy during this time.

“Player welfare is always our top priority. We’ll continue to work with Will to ensure he gets the support and space he needs and welcome him back when he’s ready,” Cricket Victoria general manager of cricket performance Graham Manou said in an official statement.

In January 2022, Will made his comeback announcement after a year-long break.

Earlier he also struggled against short pitched deliveries and has a long history of concussion, which often forced him to take breaks.

Pucovski had a strong start to the current summer season, hitting a double-century for Victoria in the Second XI competition and then contributing a knock of 64 runs in the Marsh Cup match that kicked off the season.

But more lately, with scores of 0, 9, and 37 in the Shield and five in a one-day match against WA, he has failed to get off to a strong start at the top of the order.