Liverpool striker Divock Origi said it will be painful if they don’t win the Premier League title despite being 25 points ahead at the top when the season was stopped abruptly in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgian, however, agreed that safety of players and fans is the most important thing in these unprecedented times and there are things in life which just cannot be controlled.

“It would be painful if we can’t get that title now. But there are things in life you cannot control. Safety is the most important thing now,” Origi told Het Laatste Nieuws as per Daily Mail.

The Reds were on course for their first-ever Premier League title before the season was stopped on March 13. The last time Liverpool lifted the league trophy was 30 years ago, before the Premier League era.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops lead the way with 82 points in 29 games while second-placed Manchester City remain 25 points behind with one game in hand.

Former Liverpool defender Fabio Aurelio had earlier said that the Reds should be declared champions if the current season cannot be finished.

“Even if the title is not officially recognised, everyone knows that the title belongs to Liverpool,” the 40-year-old said in an interview to Globo Esporte news portal.