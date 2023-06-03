On Friday, India defeated Belgium by 5- 1 in the FIH Pro League encounter at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. Vivek Sagar’s goal in the initial minute of play gave the country an early lead in the match, giving them a great start. Vivek Sagar Prasad, midfielder of the Indian hockey team is not new to hockey but may not be as famous as his cricketing counterparts.

Vivek Sagar Prasad’s career

At the age of 17 years, 10 months, and 22 days old, Vivek Sagar Prasad made his senior India debut in January 2018, making him the second-youngest player to play for India. He has represented India more than 90 times internationally.

The Indian junior hockey team won a silver medal under him at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. India won silver at the Champions Trophy in the Netherlands and bronze at the Asian Games in Jakarta in the same year, the player was crucial for the team.

In 2019, He received the title of the FIH Men’s Rising Star of the Year. Vivek played as a midfielder and was crucial for India’s bronze medal finish at Tokyo 2020. Consequently, he received the FIH Young Player of the Year award in 2021.

India won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 because of Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Vivek Sagar Prasad’s early life

Prasad was in the village of Shivnagar Chandon near Itarsi town in Madhya Pradesh on 25 February 2000. He enjoyed playing chess, badminton, and cricket as a child, and it was only by chance that he was introduced to hockey in the years 2010–2011 when the hockey coach at the school offered to train the students who were interested in the sport.

The young Vivek Sagar Prasad’s interest in hockey grew quickly. He practiced even in his free time in a small space close to his home, and within a few months, he was performing at a level above that of his peers.

In 2013, Vivek Sagar Prasad caught Ashok Kumar’s attention while competing in a local senior-level tournament in Akola. Ashok Kumar is the son of Indian sports legend Dhyan Chand and scored a game-winning goal in the 1975 Hockey World Cup final. Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was only 13 years old, stood out in the crowd.

Vivek Sagar Prasad received a placement offer from Ashok Kumar’s MP Hockey Academy in Bhopal. The gifted midfielder seized the chance with both hands and spent a few years honing his abilities.