West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has become the first cricketer to taken 500 T20 wickets. He achieved the feat while bowling for Trinbago Knight Riders in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 match against St Lucia Zouks on Wednesday.

Bravo dismissed Rakheem Cornwall to reach the milestone. The scale of the achievement can be measured by the fact that no other bowler has even taken 400 wickets in the shortest format. Cornwall’s dismissal also saw the 36-year-old Bravo taking his tally to 100 wickets in the CPL.

Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga is second on the list of most T20 wickets with 320 scalps under his name. Bravo also has the second-most number of T20 appearances, behind only his CPL captain Kieron Pollard.

Bravo, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is the most successful bowler of the yellow franchise with 118 wickets so far. He has won three IPL titles with CSK and as many number of CPL titles with TKR.

“A small step for Champion, a giant leap for mankind. #WhistlePodu for the only player to get to 500 T20 wickets. The fact that no one else has even made it to 400 makes it TRULY BRAVO!,” CSK tweeted to congratulate Bravo.

Meanwhile, TKR won the rain-affected contest against the Zouks by six wickets with the help of D/L method. Batting first, Zouks were batting at 111/6 when the match was suspended.

Following resumption, TKR were handed a revised target of 72 runs in nine overs. The Kieron Pollard-led side scored the runs with an over to spare.