Dwayne Bravo’s CPL retirement cut short by an injury

Trinidad and Tobago Knight Riders (TKR) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has played his final match in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), bringing an unexpected and emotional end to an illustrious career. The 40-year-old T20 stalwart, who had initially planned to retire after the 2024 CPL season, was forced to call time on his CPL journey after suffering a groin injury during TKR’s match against the St Lucia Kings in Tarouba on Tuesday.

Bravo, who is set to turn 41 next month, sustained the injury while attempting to catch St Lucia captain Faf du Plessis in the seventh over.

Immediately pulling up in pain, Bravo left the field and didn’t bowl a single over in what turned out to be his final CPL game. In a poignant moment, Bravo returned to bat at No.11 in TKR’s failed chase of 219, facing just one ball before retiring hurt and fighting back tears as he left the pitch, marking a sombre conclusion to a glittering CPL career.

Advertisement

TKR captain Kieron Pollard, who shares a long-standing bond with Bravo, spoke highly of his teammate after the match. “When he pulled up [injured], it looked pretty serious,” Pollard said.

“It wasn’t just about coming to bat at No.11 to win the game, but also to assess the extent of the injury. We’re not sure if this is the end for him, but from a team perspective, we just want to thank him for everything he’s done for cricket, for Trinidad & Tobago, and the wider world. He’s been a charismatic figure and an inspiration to so many,” he said.

Bravo, a five-time CPL champion, won three titles with TKR and famously led them to back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. In 2021, he captained St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their first-ever CPL title, further cementing his legacy in the tournament. The Trinidadian’s impact transcended his on-field exploits, as his leadership, charisma, and passion for the game have inspired a generation of Caribbean cricketers.

Faf du Plessis, Bravo’s longtime teammate at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and Texas Super Kings in the USA’s Major League Cricket, also paid tribute to the legendary all-rounder. “Sad to see DJ Bravo finish his CPL career in this way,” du Plessis said.

“He’s someone I’ve admired for a long time. What a player, what a career, what a man! He’s done so much for the Caribbean, and I would’ve loved to give him a proper send-off. But he deserves a special mention for his immense contribution to the game,” he said.