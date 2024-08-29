West Indies quick Shannon Gabriel announces retirement from international cricket

West Indies quick Shannon Gabriel has announced his retirement from international cricket, effective immediately.

The 36-year-old calls it quits with 86 international appearances for the West Indies, with more than half of those coming in the Test arena where he made a name for himself as a fearsome fast bowler.

Gabriel made his Test debut against England at Lord’s in 2012, but it was a Test match six years later against Sri Lanka at Gros Islet that the right-armer was most well known for.

It was during that contest that Gabriel collected his career-best figures of 8/62 and his 13-wicket haul across the two innings remains the fourth-best match figures by a West Indies bowler behind Michael Holding (14/149), Courtney Walsh (13/55) and Gudakesh Motie (13/99).

Gabriel’s last Test appearance came at his home ground in Trinidad in July last year, with his final Test wicket being that of India captain Rohit Sharma as rain washed out the entire fifth day and the two sides were forced to settle for a draw.

Gabriel took to social media to announce his retirement, indicating that he will continue to represent his country (Trinidad and Tobago) and play franchise cricket in the future.

“During the past 12 years, I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies. Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from International cricket,” Gabriel wrote.

“Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to God for the numerous blessings and the opportunities my family and I have received during my time playing for the West Indies. Secondly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Cricket West Indies administrators, coaches, and staff members.

“Words cannot adequately convey the appreciation I have for your hard work and support over the years. Last but not least, I am grateful to my teammates and all those who have stood by me and supported me along the way. You have made my journey to the top truly special.

“Moving forward, my plan is to continue representing my country, club, and franchise teams around the world with the same love and passion I have shown throughout my career,” he added.