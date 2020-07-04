West Indies coach Phil Simmons has stated that the West Indies team are getting strength from their last tour of England. Notably, although their previous test series in England had started with a defeat at Edgbaston, they had bounced back really well to chase down a target of 322 runs in the second Test.

“We are drawing on that. The Test match before Headingley we were horrible and that seems to be like that most times we go on tour. We are trying to make sure that bad match is taken out of the equation and we start properly,” Simmons told the “Cricket, on the Inside” webinar in conjunction with the Lord’s Taverners and Black Opal, on Friday. (via IANS)

“We are playing against one of the best Test teams in the world and we need to start on the front foot. We’re trying to bring back memories of Headingley and get the psychology right.”

The win was possible because of memorable performances from the batsmen, particularly those of Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope. However, both the stars of that match have had a lean run in Test cricket since then.

“I think the batters have worked hard on getting to a mental stage of where they need to be because most of them have scored runs here,” Simmons said.

“(Shai) Hope has got back-to-back hundreds here. It’s about getting to the mental stage where you are prepared for a Test match in England, because it’s different to many other places.

“The next three days of practice is about sharpening up the skills. But mentality is the big thing.”

The series is set to mark the resumption of the sport after the coronavirus enforced break with the first Test scheduled to begin from 8 July. All matches of the series will be played behind closed doors.