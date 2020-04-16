Former India opener Gautam Gambhir hilariously trolled his yesteryear’s opponent Kevin Pietersen, who has been very active on social media these days and has been engaging in funny interactions with many of the former as well as current cricketers during this lockdown period.

In a cricket trend called #AskStar on the microblogging platform where the fans were seen hurling questions towards Gambhir, Pietersen and Danny Morrison, the former England cricketer jokingly asked, “Can we get GG to smile?”

To this Gambhir replied: “Well #legend guess u forgot!!! You have given me many reasons to smile. One of them came in December 2008 in Chennai. I think the scoreboard read Kevin Pietersen lbw b a certain #piechucker, Yuvraj Singh.”

Pietersen had sparked an infamous controversy after the 2008 Chennai Test following his dismissal by Yuvraj Singh where he had called the Indian all-rounder a pie chucker.

“When the ball is swinging and seaming and you’ve got a guy like Zaheer Khan, who is one of the best bowlers I’ve ever faced, not bowling at you and you’ve got a pie-chucker like Yuvraj Singh bowling at you I really don’t mind. When you get left-arm filth like that it makes you feel really good,” Pietersen had said back then as quoted by IANS.