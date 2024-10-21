We’ll have to reflect on this: Laura Wolvaardt after South Africa’s T20 World Cup final defeat

South Africa fell way short in their aim to record the highest-ever run chase in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt stated the team needs to reflect on the performance.

“I think we’ll have to have a good reflection on what exactly happened. We’re still a bit fresh right now. But yeah, halfway stage, you know, I think we were still backing ourselves to chase a little bit. It’s going to be a record-run chase, but we got off to an absolute flyer,” said Laura in the post-game interview.

It was heartbreak for South Africa yet again. The side had lost the final of the 2023 women’s T20 World Cup against Australia and failed to secure its maiden title yet again despite the best efforts put in by their skipper.

Wolvaardt finished the tournament as its leading run-scorer and got the team off to a great start in the run chase. The Proteas were at 47/0 after the end of the Power-play but the quick wickets of Tazmin Brits and the skipper brought upon a collapse from which the side could not recover.

“I definitely thought it was game on after that (Power-play). But yeah, they really put the squeeze on after that. I think (overs) 7-11 was probably not our best phase. But credit to them, they were all pretty well in that phase,” she said.

Despite the dark cloud hanging over the players’s future, South Africa as a nation will be proud and excited for the future of the side, having showcased their ability to beat the best teams in the world.

They defeated six-time champions Australia in the semifinals, a feat which needs to be acknowledged.

The skipper certainly spoke great things about the future of the side while showing love to the experienced players as well. “Very exciting. Obviously, you have some really experienced players like Marizanne Kapp, but you have some awesome youngsters coming through.

“You have some youngsters on the bench as well that didn’t get an opportunity for the World Cup but have been very exciting in previous series. So yeah, we’ll just keep building, go back to the throwing board, and hopefully have a good next World Cup,” concluded the skipper.