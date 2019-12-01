After Australia batsman David Warner scored record-breaking 335 against Pakistan in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle welcomed the 33-year-old to the triple century club.

“Welcome to the Triple club, @davidwarner31 – Top stuff,” tweeted the self-proclaimed Universe Boss.

On Saturday, Warner broke Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali’s record of 302 — the then highest score in pink-ball cricket — which he had scored against the West Indies in 2016 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Australian opener’s unbeaten knock of 335 has also become the second-highest individual score among his countrymen in red-ball cricket, following Mathew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003. However, Warner now sits ahead of Mark Taylor and Don Bradman.

While Taylor played an unbeaten knock of 334 against Pakistan in 1998, Bradman had scored the same amount of runs against England in 1930.

With this innings, the 33-year-old also became the seventh cricketer from his country to reach the triple-figure mark in red-ball cricket.

Warner has also become the only Australian cricketer to join the elite list of openers who have two or more than two 250-above scores in Test cricket.

The list contains the name of Alaistair Cook, Chris Gayle, Sanath Jayasuriya and Graeme Smith. Virender Sehwag, with four 250+ scores, tops the list.

Warner also joins the Sehwag, Taylor and West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers to become the fourth player to score a triple-ton against Pakistan.