Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has become the latest in the sports fraternity to express his anger over the racial killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, United States of America that has caused massive outrage across the globe.

Pogba took to Instagram to express his sadness over Floyd’s death and revealed racism is prevalent everywhere. He also stated that targetted attacks on one community cannot be tolerated anymore and for that to happen, everyone needs to speak up.

“During the past few days I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis,” the Frenchman wrote on his Instagram handle.

“I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness. Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY! Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE!

“This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY! Violent acts of racism can no longer be tolerated. I can’t tolerate. I won’t tolerate. WE WON’T TOLERATE. Racism is ignorance. LOVE is intelligence. STOP the silence. STOP racism.”

Earlier Pogba’s club mate, Marcus Rashford, had also taken to social media to reflect that the society appeared to be more divided than ever and asked for an end of racism. He wrote on Instagram, “I know you guys haven’t heard from me in a few days. I’ve been trying to process what is going on in the world.

“At a time I’ve been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to be more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers.

“Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter.”

Floyd, aged 46, was choked to death by a white officer, Derek Chauvin. He held Floyd down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

His death triggered violent protests across the country after a video of the shocking incident surfaced on social media. Angry mobs of thousands have been taking to the streets in several cities for the last 5-6 days to demand stricter laws and actions against the black killings by the police.

Protests to condemn the killing of Floyd have been staged in cities outside America as well.