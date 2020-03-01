After ending up on the losing side for the first time in this Premier League this season, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the team was simply not good enough on the day.

“We were not good enough, simple as that,” he told Sky Sports as quoted by IANS.

“Watford did exactly what they wanted to do, we didn’t do exactly what we should have done,” he added.

“First half was a lot of running, a lot of second balls, a lot of open situations, but we had more of the ball, but didn’t cross at the right moment, didn’t pass at the right moment because the positioning was not like it should have been,” he further said.

“We changed at half-time and we started immediately better, but then we conceded a goal, so before we could get the benefit of the better start we conceded a goal from a throw-in.

“It was exactly the game, a lot of moments which Watford wanted. Congratulations. Really well done and well deserved. We have to accept it,” he continued.

Notably, had Liverpool won the match against Watford who were as many as 55 points behind the runaway leaders, they would have gone past Manchester City and created a new record of 19 successive league wins.

Despite the result, the Reds are still 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City who are also the defending champions. Watford now find themselves at the 17th position in the points tally.

However, the Reds will no longer be able to dream of finishing the entire season unbeaten and match Arsenal’s feat of 2003-04 and Preston North End’s in 1888-89.