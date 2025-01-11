‘We want to improve our image’: Amorim’s Man Utd hope for statement FA Cup win vs Arsenal

Manchester United will be travelling to London to face Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday. Ahead of his first-ever FA Cup tie, head coach Ruben Amorim acknowledged the history of the tournament and claimed the side needs to win to improve its image.

“I see what everybody sees. It is a really old competition with a lot of history. We won some cups and we want to continue. At this stage, we already have a really strong match we want to win and we want to improve the image and performance,” said Amorim in a press conference.

Advertisement

Manchester United are the defending champions in the country’s most prestigious cup competition and Arsenal will be hoping to replicate their 2-0 win over the same opponents in December.

Advertisement

Despite occupying the 13th position in the Premier League table, Ruben Amorim will be hoping to see the same fire from his side that they displayed in their previous league game against Liverpool. Since Amorim’s arrival to England in November, the Red Devils have won only two of nine league games but have played well against big teams which included the 2-2 draw against Liverpool and 2-1 win over Manchester City in December.

Amorim went on to state he is not prioritizing the league over the cup and is “living day-by-day”.

“At this moment I am living day-by-day. What I am thinking is we have one week without any game, we had a day off and we could work with the team a bit.

“We have to play the best team and win and follow the last performance. I am not thinking in that way because we are in a difficult moment. My focus is more on our week. In the cup, you never know. Sometimes it is better to win this kind of game and then you have less time to rest. We just want to win this game and then we will think about the next one,” he added.