Manchester City star Raheem Sterling believes that protests should be allowed to happen in England and other parts around the world as the ones participating in the protest are looking to find a solution for racism just like they are trying to figure out a way to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has jolted the entire world.

Notably, protests are happening around the world, especially in the United States, after the death of Geroge Floyd last month.

46-year-old Floyd died shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck even though he repeatedly pleaded that he could not breathe.

“Just like the pandemic, we want to find a solution to stop it,” Sterling told BBC’s Newsnight programme.

“At the same time, this is what all these protesters are doing. They are trying to find a solution and a way to stop the injustice they are seeing and they are fighting for their cause.

“As long as they are doing it peacefully and safely and not hurting anybody and not breaking into any stores, they continue to protest in this peaceful way.”

Sterling is all set to be part of the Manchester City squad when the Premier League resumes post the COVID enforced break later this month. They will take on Arsenal in their first match post resumption.