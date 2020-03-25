Advising the people not to mistake lockdown for a holiday, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday asked people to stay at home in order to eradicate the coronavirus.

With the COVID-19 spreading its hold over India, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the virus. But the people of India are not taking things seriously and many of them are still roaming outside, ignoring the guidelines of health officials.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Tendulkar said that people need to understand that the present situation is not one like holidays where they can roam and meet other people.

“Namaste, governments and health experts across the world have requested us to stay at home and not venture out. Yet, I hear about people not taking it seriously…But this is really harmful for the nation right now. We shouldn’t mistake this lockdown for a holiday,” the batting great said in his video.

“The least we can do to honour these doctors, nurses and others fighting this war, is to follow their instructions.

“My family and I have not met our friends from the last 10 days and we will continue to do so for the next 21 days as well…Save yourselves, the community, our country and the whole world from this virus,” he added.