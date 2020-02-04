Unhappy with the fielding effort of Indian players in the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli said that the Men in Blue should be fielding way better than they what they have done.

“We definitely have recognized it as something that, if you look at the average age of this team, it’s 27 max. So we should be fielding way better than what we have. I think the standards of fielding overall were not that good from either side. T20 cricket it can happen because the game is so fast-paced,” Kohi said as quoted by IANS.

“So once you get into a nervous zone, it’s very difficult to get out of it. It’s moving so quickly and the ball keeps coming to you,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old leader said that one cannot expect immediate results on the field and the team is headed in the right direction as far as fielding is concerned.

“With fielding it’s not a matter of execution or result immediately. Things can be taken for granted. That’s something that we want to stay away from. The team’s heading in the right direction, whatever is lacking we need to be able to correct and move forward,” he explained.

Kohli-led India on Sunday whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in the just-concluded T20I series. The two teams now face each other in the three-match ODI series starting February 4.

(With inputs from IANS)