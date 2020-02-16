After conceding their one-goal lead in the waning moments to Amiens SC in their Ligue 1 tie on Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain had to remain contented with a 4-4 scoreline at Stade de la Licorne.

However, club manager Thomas Tuchel feels that it was the “lack of concentration” that deprived them of two points.

“We lacked concentration. We were much too distracted, and we didn’t put in the same ingredients as we had done in recent games,”

It were the hosts who led the scoreboard with a 3-0 scoreline by the 44th minute, courtesy Serhou Guirassy, Gael Kakuta and Fousseni Diabate. But a superb comeback from PSG saw them scoring 4 times on the trot before Serhou completed his brace to change the fate of the match.

“It was a little bit crazy today. Amiens shot three times and scored three goals, that made life very difficult for us. We needed three corners to get level, and the fourth goal was magnificent, with some extraordinary passing. We have to accept what happened, not worry about it too much, the reasons are clear, it’s really a lack of concentration,” stressed Tuchel.

Full-Time. A tough finish sees us take a point on the road. pic.twitter.com/JVHajcFCCX — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 15, 2020

With the win, Tuchel’s men remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table maintaining a 13-point lead with second-placed Marseille.

PSG face Dortmund next on February 18 in the first leg of round of 16 of Champions League 2019-20.