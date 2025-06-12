We know where we want to get to as a Test team: England coach McCullum

Exuding confidence on his side ahead of the gruelling five-Test series against India starting June 20 in Leeds, England, head coach Brendon McCullum, nevertheless, struck a note of caution, acknowledging the tough challenge the visitors are expected to pose.

The former New Zealand skipper said England is looking forward to the challenge from India as both teams begin a new World Test Championship cycle.

Advertisement

“They’re an outstanding cricketing nation, who will come here with high hopes, and we are looking forward to seeing them,” he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports Cricket.

Advertisement

“It’s important the guys refresh. We know where we want to get to as a Test team.”

England will be without key pacer Mark Wood for at least the first three Tests of the upcoming five-match series against India, starting June 20 in Leeds, with Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson also ruled out of the opener. Despite the injury setbacks, head coach Brendon McCullum remains upbeat about the depth in England’s bowling ranks.

“There are some quality bowlers that are unavailable, but we have a nice, varied bowling attack with Chris Woakes, Sam Cook, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue for the high-pace element,” he said.

“We have Shoaib Bashir, who is growing in Test cricket every day. We know we are going to be tested against India, and they will arrive prepared.”

Among the fresh faces, McCullum singled out 21-year-old Jacob Bethell for his leadership qualities and maturity beyond his years.

“Bethell has a good life in front of him. For a 21-year-old, he’s got a real poise, and that allows him to go out there and be present and show off his flair and talent,” McCullum said.

“The world is his oyster. He’s already becoming a leader in the dressing room which is what you want,” he added. The head coach also spoke highly of Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett, pointing out their fearless approach and exciting potential.

“Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett have reminded me of Duckett and Zak Crawley in the Test game. We know how good Duckett is, but the power that Smith possesses is amazing.

“These guys are fearless, and if you add the craft, then you hope you end up with a rounded player,” he added.