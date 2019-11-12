After being dropped from the national team for Thursday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro, Raheem Sterling said that he has figured out things with Joe Gomez and has moved on post his physical confrontation with the Liverpool center-back.

Reportedly, Sterling, who had a heated argument with Gomez in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the Anfield, resorted to a physical confrontation with the 22-year-old during the training session on Monday and had to be separated by the teammates.

Speculations are high that the fight cost the midfielder his spot in the national team. However, the 24-year-old on Tuesday took to social media to clarify that the fight is already over and the duo has figured out things.

“First and foremost everyone knows what that game means to me!” Sterling wrote on his official Instagram account tagging Gomes in the post. “Everyone knows that I am not that way inclined and more to the point. Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on.”

“We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me.

“We move this is why we play this sport because of our love for it – me and @joegomez5 are good we both understand it was a 5-10 second thing it’s done we move forward and not make this bigger than it is.

“Let’s get focus on our game on Thursday, (sic)” he added.