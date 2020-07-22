Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who scored a brace in his team’s 4-0 win over Watford and took his Premier League goal tally to 19 this season, expressed his desire to cross the 20 mark.

“It’s massive as a winger to score 20 goals in the Premier League,” Sterling said as quoted on the official website of Manchester City. “It’s a massive achievement and we have one more game left, so I hope I can do it then.

City on Tuesday brilliantly brushed aside last week’s FA Cup semifinal disappointment against Arsenal. Other than Sterling, Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte scored one each as the Blues of Manchester won their fourth straight Premier League match.

Sterling scored the opening two goals for City in the first half. He launched a thunderous strike into the top corner of Watford’s net to net the first one in the 31st minute after Kyle Walker’s cross found him.

The England international was at it again when he tapped in the rebound delivery of his failed penalty kick in the 40th minute to close down the gap with Jamie Vardy for the Premier League’s golden boot award.

“I scored the first one and I knew I was on 18 so I stepped up. I knew I had another chance to get the hat-trick today, it didn’t happen but I’m really happy with the two goals,” Sterling said.

“After a disappointing match at Wembley we had to find rhythm today and we did,” he admitted.

Meanwhile, Foden scored the third after Watford keeper had denied Sterling a hat-trick chance. Three minutes later in the 66th minute, City hammered the final nail into the coffin when De Bruyne’s free kick found unmarked Laporte. The Belgian midfielder is just one assist away from Thierry Henry’s record of 20 in Premier League.

In their last three meetings, City have now beaten Watford by a combined score of 18-0 after an 8-0 rout earlier in the season and 6-0 in last season’s FA Cup final.