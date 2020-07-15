Defending the judgement of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), which overturned Manchester City’s European ban, manager Pep Guardiola said that it has been clear now that they did not do anything wrong and that the club do not have to apologise for anything.

“I love this club. I love this club because I know the people here working for a long time,” Guardiola was quoted as saying on the official website of Manchester City.

“We have our history. I love it. I like it and I like to work with the people I’m working with.

“When we do something wrong, I am the first to say we have to apologise or accept the punishment, but it wasn’t the case – it was not the case.

“I don’t want to apologise for anything. Manchester City don’t have to apologise.

“Three independent judges decided we have done everything properly. It’s clear. So of course, I am going to defend my Club.

“And I am critical of my Club. Internally when I do not like something, I say it to my chairman.

“And my chairman is not happy with me if we finish 23 or 21 points behind Liverpool, but we discuss it internally.

“So, we will try to be better next season and to compete next season but on the pitch,” the Catalan manager explained.

UEFA had earlier restricted City from participating in any European competition in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season on the grounds that the club had broken their Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules by overstating sponsorship revenue in their accounts.

The European governing body of football had also alleged that City had also exaggerated their sponsorship revenue in the break-even information submitted to them between 2012 and 2016. The Blues of Manchester were also accused of failing to co-operate with its investigation.

However, the CAS found no wrongdoing in City’s conduct and overturned the two-season European ban and also reduced the initial €30m fine to €10m.