AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has aired his voice in support of the ongoing demonstration against racism across the globe after a black civilian, George Floyd, was choked to death by a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States of America, last week.

Former Sweden international and Manchester United forward Ibrahimovic shared a video on his Instagram page and wrote: “We are ONE.”

View this post on Instagram We are ONE A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jun 2, 2020 at 2:20pm PDT

Earlier on Tuesday, Manchester United midfielder Pogba also took to Instagram to express his sadness over Floyd’s death and revealed racism is prevalent everywhere. He also stated that targetted attacks on one community cannot be tolerated anymore and for that to happen, everyone needs to speak up.

“During the past few days I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis,” the Frenchman wrote on his Instagram handle.

“I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness. Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY! Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE!

“This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY! Violent acts of racism can no longer be tolerated. I can’t tolerate. I won’t tolerate. WE WON’T TOLERATE. Racism is ignorance. LOVE is intelligence. STOP the silence. STOP racism.”

Floyd, aged 46, was choked to death by Derek Chauvin. He held Floyd down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

His death triggered violent protests across the country after a video of the shocking incident surfaced on social media. Angry mobs of thousands have been taking to the streets in several cities for the last 5-6 days to demand stricter laws and actions against the black killings by the police.

Protests to condemn the killing of Floyd have been staged in cities outside America as well.

With IANS inputs