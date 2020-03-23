Amid the ongoing COVID-19 scare, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday acknowledged the efforts of the medical staff and security personnel who are “fighting the virus selflessly”.

“Salute to all the medical staff and other emergency personnel who are fighting the virus selflessly. We are forever indebted to you. You are the real Heroes,” wrote Hardik on Twitter.

Salute to all the medical staff and other emergency personnel who are fighting the virus selflessly. We are forever indebted to you. You are the real Heroes. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ikYM5aR2WW — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 22, 2020

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday had urged the Indian public to observe a self-imposed ‘Janta Curfew’ and express gratitude towards the healthcare professionals as well as other essential service providers on Sunday. Prime Minister’s appeal received a massive response from the citizens and everyone, including the sporting heroes like Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, who participated in large numbers.

As of now, the virus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organization, has claimed 7 lives and has affected over 359 in India as per the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the country.

Talking about Pandya, the swashbuckling all-rounder has made his return to the Indian team after a gap of almost eight months. He had undergone surgery to treat a lower back issue which kept him out of the game for some time. Pandya last played an international match in September 2019.