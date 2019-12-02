Former Watford manager Sanchez Flores, who was sacked from the post of club’s head coach said that the Vicarage Road will always be in the heart of the 54-year-old.

The Spaniard, who was serving his second spell in charge of the Premier League’s bottom side, could last only 85 days at the club as Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Southampton put an end to his bond with the Hornets.

Sanchez Flores had replaced their former manager Javi Gracia in the month of September but under his leadership at the club, the club has managed to win only one of their last 10 league matches.

Watford are currently placed at the bottom of the Premier League points tally with eight points after 14 matches and are just six points away from the safe zone.

“You’ll always be in my heart,” said Sanchez in an open letter to the Watford FC family.

He expressed gratitude and offered encouraging words to the club and its supporters following his dismissal.

“I would love to say a big thank you from my heart for the appreciation, respect and support that I’ve felt in each moment I’ve lived in the lovely family that Watford FC is,” the former manager said in an open letter on the club website.

“This is not the time to think about individual feelings, it’s time to have a collective reaction.

“I wish you all the best. Stay strong. You’ll always be in my heart.”

Watford play their next game against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on December 5.