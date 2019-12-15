Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has asked social media to help him find a waiter whose advice led the legendary batsman to redesign his elbow guard during his playing days.

Recalling the incident, Sachin posted a video on his Twitter handle, saying: “A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?”

Tendulkar recalled in the video that the hotel staffer had come to his room in Chennai’s Taj Coromandel hotel during a Test series to serve coffee. He then told him about a change in bat swing whenever he played wearing an elbow guard.

“I noticed that whenever you wear an arm-guard, your bat swing changes. He said he was a huge fan and used to watch every ball rewinding the action 5-7 times,” Tendulkar says in the video.

“I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won’t believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned it: the correct size, the right amount of padding, where the straps should be and all that,” he added.

Tendulkar’s Test career ended at 15,291 runs, 51 centuries, 68 fifties and an average of 53.78 across 329 innings. He scored a whopping 18,426 runs in his ODI career at an average of 44.38 across 463 matches, smashing 49 tons and 96 fifties.