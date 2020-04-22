Star Australian batsman Steve Smith is working hard to ensure he is improving his skills at a time when no cricketing action is taking place in view of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to a standstill.

Smith, who is with his family at a time when people are instructed to practice self-isolation and social distancing, is working on improving his hand-eye coordination through isolation batting.

“Nice little exercise that we can do at home to improve our skills, particularly the hand-eye coordination,” said Smith in the 50-second long video which he posted on his Instagram account.

He then takes a tennis ball and hit it against a wall many times while focusing on just the face of the bat as well as his feet movement.

“Just a little bit of #isobatting to keep up the hand-eye coordination #cricketdrill #stayhome #stayactive,” he captioned the video.

Had everything gone according to plan, Smith would have been busy featuring in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, the tournament which was originally scheduled to commence on 29 March has now been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has already infected over 25,60,000 people worldwide while over 1,75,000 people globally have lost their lives after contracting the virus.

In India, there are more than 20,000 infected people already while over 600 have lost their lives after contracting the infection.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons to protect oneself from getting infected.