Seems like West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer has gone over the moon after Delhi Capitals bought him at a whopping price of INR 7.75 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Capitals shared a video of Hetmyer dancing around and expressing his excitement. Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer is also seen in the video.

The 22-year-old, who was available at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, saw an intense bidding battle between Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the Capitals pocketed him to make him their most expensive buy of the day.

Hetmyer doesn’t have a brilliant IPL record to boast about though. In his first stint at the cash-rich league with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he failed to make a significant impact with just 90 runs in 5 matches.

He also had a mediocre performance to talk about in this year’s Carribean Premier League (CPL). He scored only 224 runs at an average of 20.36 and managed a solitary half-century.

However, he has been in fine touch in the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India and came up with the scores of 56. 23 and 41 in the three innings he batted in the recently-concluded Twenty-20 International (T20I) series between India and West Indies.