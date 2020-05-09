With all the cricketing activities suspended in the wake of the novel Coronavirus, India pacer Mohammed Shami is discovering the artist within him.

Shami shared a video on social media wherein he could be seen making a sketch of his daughter Aairah.

“Lockdown has brought out the creative side in us. Discovering the artist in me. Here’s me sketching my sweetheart Bebo, my daughter, my world..Aairah!” said Shami on Instagram.

Proclaiming himself an artist, the speedster last month had also shared a video of him sketching during the lengthy forced break.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with sporting events like the Olympics also getting postponed. The Indian Premier League (IPL), which would have kicked off by March, has also been postponed “indefinitely”.

The pandemic COVID-19 has so far claimed over 1900 lives in India and has infected around 60,000 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is over 2.76 lakh along with the infected ones crossing the 40 lakh mark, as per the Worldometer.