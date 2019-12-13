In a recent development, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he has extended his contract with the UEFA Champions League-winning side until 2024.

Klopp broke the news himself in a video message posted on Liverpool’s official twitter handle.

Watch the video right here:

“We have decided to continue what has worked so far, not too bad. We agreed a new contract,” Klopp said in the video.

“We love it here,” he added.

It is worth highlighting that his previous deal was supposed to expire in 2022. The German tactician had signed the first deal in 2015 and was not sure about extending his contract beyond 2022 but now with the confirmation on Friday, he has laid all sorts of speculations regarding his future to rest.

The announcement comes in the same week as the news that Liverpool are preparing a bid for Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino and want him in their squad in their January transfer window.

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has also gone on record confirming that there are indeed such talks happening between the two teams.

With the January transfer window not far away, expect confirmation regarding the deal anytime soon.