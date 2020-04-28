India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday shared a video of his batting against Goa from 2017 in which he had played a match-winning knock for his domestic team Gujarat.

“On popular demand (mostly by Yuvraj Singh), here’s presenting, Jasprit Bumrah’s match winning knock of 2017!” wrote the pacer in the tweet along with the video.

On popular demand (mostly by @YUVSTRONG12), here’s presenting, Jasprit Bumrah’s match winning knock of 2017! pic.twitter.com/gnaSrZUOWn — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 28, 2020

Bumrah on Sunday said common belief that he burst onto the scene from the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a “myth”, stressing on his domestic performances as being the key reason for his promotion to the top level and why budding cricketers today need to respect that.

“That I made it to the Indian team by my performances in the IPL is a myth. 2013 is when I came into the IPL (for Mumbai Indians) then 2013, 2014, 2015 I was not playing regularly. I did well in (Vijay) Hazare and in domestic circuit then I came into the Indian team in 2016,” said the right-arm pacer in an Instagram live session with Yuvraj Singh as quoted by IANS.

The Gujarat-born speedster made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in 64 ODIs and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.