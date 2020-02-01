Yuzvendra Chahal, who is an ardent social media user, is loved by his fans for his witty presence on the net. He comes with one after another funny incident on social media and his show ‘Chahal TV’, which has become quite a sensation on Twitter and Instagram.

Meanwhile, the cricketer is now believed to have set his focus on TikTok as he was seen posting a dance video on the platform with his teammates Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer, who were easily recognisable in it.

The clip, in which the cricketers were seen acing the dance steps with straight faces, had an unidentified cap-wearing man. He was standing in the middle of the group and has sparked a lot of confusion among the fans.

While some believe it is Rohit Sharma, many are vouching for Rishabh Pant. Some even said it could be Sanju Samson.

Take a look at what fans are saying:

Cap person is Rohit Sharma 😍😍😍😍 — HITMAN ROCKY (@Rockykiccha45) February 1, 2020

Why @ImRo45 hiding his face????

We can easily recognise him 👦??

😍😍🤟🥰 — Abhimanyu#ms7 (@whoabhi1) February 1, 2020

Face kaun chupa rakha ? Rohit/Pant? — Pranshu❄️ (@_ThatBeardguy) February 1, 2020

@yuzi_chahal is he @IamSanjuSamson wearing the cap & hiding his face? — Ritesh Guru (@RitGuru) February 1, 2020

Whoz the guy wearing cap..!! Jadav..?? — P#!|#!^! (@I_am_Prithivi) February 1, 2020

Rohit Sharma Swag .. next level 😎😎😎#RohitSharma — Mega Fan ikkada (@HelloMegaFans) February 1, 2020

Nhi sanju lag rha h — Arpit (@Arpit25102) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Super Over misery continued as India defeated them in the fourth T20I on Friday. Chasing a target of 14 runs in the Super Over, India got home with ease as Rahul scored 10 off 3 balls and skipper Virat Kohli gave the finishing touch.

Earlier, an excellent fifty from Manish Pandey powered India to 165 for 8 in 20 overs. Pandey scored runs 50 runs off 36 balls. His blitzkrieg included 3 fours. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who scored 39 off 26, was the second-highest run-scorer for India.

Riding on half-centuries from Colin Munro (64 off 47) and Tim Seifert (57 off 39), New Zealand were well on top of the chase but an anti-climax saw the Kiwis score only 10 runs off the final 12 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the penultimate over giving away just 4 runs. Following him, Shardul Thakur conceded just 6 runs in the final over to force a Super Over.