IPL giants Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday shared a throwback video of MS Dhoni on social media. The video is presumably from the franchise’s training camp where Dhoni trained in March this year before the mega event was postponed.

The cash-rich league which was originally scheduled to be held between March 29 and May 24 was earlier deferred till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the crisis soon led the mega event-governing bodies to postpone it “indefinitely”.

Uploading the video of their skipper, CSK captioned the video: “The sweet King’s here, simply rock on! #Thala #ChummaKizhi #WhistlePodu.”

Dhoni, who was longing to return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than eight months, was about to make a comeback with the IPL 2020. But as the cash-rich league is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been quite a few debates on his future with an eye on the World T20 because head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that the IPL would decide if Dhoni would be a part of the team for the showpiece event.

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in the October-November window but given the ongoing crisis due to COVID-19, the tournament is likely to either get postponed or cancelled.