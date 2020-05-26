Football talisman and star Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo showed an amazing skill with football to send his fans into a frenzy.

Juve on Tuesday shared a short video on their official Twitter handle showing Ronaldo flaunting his enviable skills. The 35-year old former Manchester United and Real Madrid star forward is seen tossing a football effortlessly into thin air to score a basket.

The ever-expressive Ronaldo pumped his fists after that effort as the post read: ” Facile facile, @cristiano.”

Ronaldo last week resumed training in Turin as football clubs in Italy look to get the players geared up before resuming the sport in the country.

The Portuguese striker returned to Italy earlier this month after practicing self-isolation with his family in his hometown Madeira in Portugal.

After returning to Italy on May 5, he was under mandatory two-week quarantine and has finally reported for training on Tuesday last week.

All football in Italy has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 32 thousand lives in the country and has affected 2.29 lakh, as per the data obtained from Worldometer

The organisers are now looking at mid-June as a possible return date for Serie A, Italy’s top-tier football league.

Meanwhile, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced last week that all the competitions registered under its name, including the Serie A, will remain suspended until June 14 after the Italian government postponed all the sporting events in the country till then.

The FIGC has also set the date of commencement for the 2020-21 season as September 1, adding that the current Serie A season will have to be completed by August 20.

(With inputs from IANS)