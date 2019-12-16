Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for Juventus as the Serie A giants defeated Udinese 3-1 at home on Sunday. Although scoring goals is no big deal for CR7, the match witnessed an interesting moment involving the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

In the second half of the match, Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci had to be replaced by Matthijs de Ligt, apparently owing to an injury. Consequently, the captain’s armband had to be handed over to somebody else.

For a while, it looked like Cristiano Ronaldo would get the armband. However, the Portuguese refused to wear it himself and instead ran towards his teammate Blaise Matuidi and handed him the armband.

The reason was simple. CR7 wanted someone senior in the team, someone who has represented Juventus for a longer period of time to be the captain of Juventus.

After a slow start to the ongoing season, Ronaldo finally seems to have found his form and rhythm. Juventus will hope that Ronaldo continues his form and helps them defend their Serie A crown yet again and maybe clinch the UEFA Champions League.