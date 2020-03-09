  1. Home / Sports / WATCH | Australia players celebrate Women’s T20 World Cup win with Katy Perry

Australia defeated India by 85 runs in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2020 at the MCG after setting a mammoth target of 186 runs.

SNS Web | New Delhi | March 9, 2020 2:29 pm

Australia cricketers celebrating their Women's T20 World Cup win with Katy Perry. (Photo: Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

After successfully defending the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and winning their 5th title at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, the Australia cricketers celebrated their hearts out American pop star Katy Perry.

The Meg Lanning-led side defeated India by 85 runs after setting a mammoth target of 186 runs courtesy blistering knocks from Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney who scored 75 and 78 respectively.

Meanwhile, following their historic win, videos of Australian cricketers celebrating with Katy Perry have gone viral. The Australian team were seen sharing the stage with the pop star in front of a packed MCG.

Chasing the daunting target on Sunday, India never looked on course as their highest scorer of the tournament and number one T20I batswoman of the world Shafali Verma got out for two in the third delivery of the innings.

Wickets kept on falling at regular intervals and India lost the two most experienced batswomen, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, before the end of the first powerplay to give Australia the taste of the blood much before they had anticipated.

Deepti Sharma fought a lone battle at the other end and tried to provide some respite to India’s cause with her 28-run stand with Veda Krishnamurthy (19 off 24) and then with Ghosh.

However, Deepti’s 35-ball resilience which earned her 33 runs was only enough to make Australia wait for the glory but not defy them of it as she eventually fell short in the 17th over.

