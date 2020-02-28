Star Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a painful roller-coaster ride during the second leg of their Round of 32 match against Club Brugge as the Gunners saw the exit door in a dramatic fashion at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Aubameyang pulled off a brilliant bicycle kick to take Arsenal to the verge of qualification for the next round. His overhead strike gave the home team the lead in the extra time after Olympiakos had made the aggregate scoreline 1-1.

However, his brilliant effort was nullified by the visiting team in the dying moments of the clash when Youssef El-Arabi made the scoreline 2-2 in the 119th minute to get Olympiakos a Round of 16 berth on the basis of away goals.

Moments later, the 30-year-old Gabonese striker had a chance to get his team back into the lead. What was pretty much the final kick of the match, Aubameyang, standing yards away from the net, missed an easy chance and sent the ball wide.

Good lord, what a goal from Aubameyang pic.twitter.com/IWdbBvLQYi — Swanny🔴🇾🇪 (@ftbIswanny) February 27, 2020

Arsenal not only won the first leg but had a crucial away-goal advantage ahead of the second leg and had things pretty much in their control throughout the match despite Pape Abou Ciasse giving the tourists the lead and levelling the aggregate scoreline.

And with Aubameyang’s heroic effort in the 112th minute, the Mikel Arteta-managed team had one of their feet placed in the next round. The shock defeat also meant Arsenal lost their first match in 2020.