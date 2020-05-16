Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are getting to spend some much needed time with each other during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown which otherwise would have been difficult their regular packed schedules all year long.

The star couple is also making the most of this time and enjoying each other’s company. They have been very active on social media, where they are posting videos in which Anushka can be seen giving Virat a haircut, while Kohli uploaded a clip of himself trimming his beard.

From taking selfies to making TikTok Videos, Virushka, as the couple is fondly called, has kept their fans engaged while also reminding their fans to practice social-distancing and follow the norms and regulations put in place by the government. Now, they were spotted playing cricket on the terrace of their apartment in Mumbai.

Kohli and Anushka could be seen taking turns with the bat in a video record by a fan.

There is a fielder too in the video whose identity has not been confirmed as of now and the netizens are wondering who he is.

Meanwhile, the members of the Indian cricket team might resume training at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru in the coming weeks but for players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who are stranded in Mumbai where the COVID-19 numbers are increasing at an alarming rate, the wait for the resumption of cricket training may be a bit longer.