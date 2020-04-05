The outbreak of the coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. Many governments around the world have enforced lockdowns in their territories to combat the spread of the virus. Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers among many others from different walks of life are engaging in completely unusual things to kill some time during a lockdown.

In a video that de Villiers uploaded on Instagram, he can be seen throwing the ball towards the ceiling and then catching it. While most of the video is nothing but Mr 360 practicing what he claims to be a “boring meditation routine”, the best part is at the end of the video where the master batsman throws the ball towards his wife, Danielle, who was shooting the video and it takes by surprise.

“It was a slow start to this rainy Saturday morning! She thought she was gonna record my boring meditation routine without me knowing, but I had a surprise for her and then stole the video from her too,” de Villiers captioned the post.

“Well, video creds @danielledevilliers , and I must admit, since I was a little boy this has been one of my favourite things to do, it wasn’t just a once off lockdown exercise, I can do this for hours,” he added.

De Villiers was set to be playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League this season but the outbreak of the dreaded COVID-19 has postponed the cash-rich tournament to at least 15 April.

Given how the situation is in India, it is extremely likely that the tournament is called off, although several media reports are claiming that the organisers are looking at an October-November window to host the league.