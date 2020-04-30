Putting a halt to his transfer rumours, Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has clarified that he wants to stay at Camp Nou for a “long time”.

The Brazilian’s reply has come out in response to rumors of a possible move to Juventus.

“Barca is where I have always wanted to be and I want to be a Barca player for a long time, above any other question,” said Arthur as quoted by club’s official website.

“Every day I feel more comfortable and well here, in the team, in the club and in the city. I also love both the people and the culture here, I feel a lot of support from the fans,” he added.

Arthur insisted that even though the transfer to big clubs seems “flattering and a positive sign”, he wishes to stay at Barcelona for years.

“There is always speculation but my idea is clear. The only option that interests me is staying at Barcelona. The supposed interest of big clubs is always flattering and a positive sign, but my mind is on playing for Barcelona for many years,” he said.

“I am 100% focused on working and that we play again when possible because I really want to continue growing here and to fight for more titles,” he added.

Arthur, who joined Barcelona in 2018, has so far played 43 matches for the club and scored three goals.