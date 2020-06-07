Indian batting legend VVS Laxman showered praise on his former national teammate Yuvraj Singh and paid tributes to his splendid achievements on the field despite the struggle and tough times off the field.

Notably, the southpaw was diagnosed with a non-malignant tumour of lungs in 2011 but further medical tests revealed he had cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy.

It was only later discovered that Yuvraj hadn’t been at the pink of his health during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 but not only played a pivotal role in India’s World Cup triumph but also won the battle against the dreaded disease a year later.

Laxman also lauded Yuvi for his mental toughness and spoke about his Player of the tournament performance in the World cup which India won after 28 years.

“An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer, it’s scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried his team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit,” Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Laxman had earlier announced that he would be paying tributes to players who had a rich influence on his career. The tribute to Yuvraj was part of this initiative. Earlier, Laxman had paid tributes to Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Javagal Srinath Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh.