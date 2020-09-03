The rivalry between Viswanathan Anand and Vladimir Kramnik has been part of chess folklore for many years and the former will speak about his battles against the Russian in detail during the second episode of The Finish Line, hosted by Asian Games gold medallist squash player Saurav Ghoshal.

The show, which was launched last week with India’s only individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra as its first guest, is conceptualised and produced by India’s leading sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures.

The second episode of The Finish Line will be aired on Baseline Ventures’ YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages at 6 pm on Friday, September 4.

During the second episode, Anand will delve into how he devised tactics to create some fantastic wins over Kramnik during his career, the most important being the World Chess Championship victory in 2008, when he successfully defended his title.

The first season of The Finish Line will consist of eight parts wherein a sporting legend will be invited to recreate a defining moment in Indian sports in each of the episodes. The eight legends who have been confirmed are Abhinav Bindra, Viswanathan Anand, Dinesh Karthik, Pankaj Advani, Smriti Mandhana, Leander Paes, Parul Parmar and Varun Singh Bhati.