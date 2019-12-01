After enjoying a brilliant 2018-19 season with both Liverpool and Netherlands, star defender Virgil van Dijk has finally shed light upon his chances of winning 2019 Ballon d’Or on Saturday. He spoke after he scored a brace in Liverpool’s Premier League encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Post the win, Virgil was quizzed by Gary Lineker if he was hoping to lift the 2019 Ballon d’Or by beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this year. Virgil replied that he was simply happy to be one of the final three nominations.

“Well, I think it doesn’t matter as you said already, we’ll see,” he said as quoted by Express.

“I’m proud of what I achieved last year with Liverpool. I’m gonna be there for a reason.”

“What can I say? We’ll see.”

“There’s no loser there, there’s only a winner. I’m already very proud,” he added.

As a result of Liverpool’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion, in which Virgil netted a couple of goals, they now have 40 points from 14 matches and are 11 points ahead of Manchester City.