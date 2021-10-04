Virender Sehwag took a jibe on social media after RCB Vs PBKS match, fans trolled Preity Zinta

Virender Sehwag, the former explosive batsman of the Indian cricket team, is always active on social media and he always posts fun-filled jokes on it.

Sehwag did a similar post yesterday even after the IPL match of RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and PBKS (Punjab Kings) was over, due to which some of his fans got into thinking, while some commented saying that you are wonderful, Chha gaye guru.

After Twitter, now Virender Sehwag has also opened his account on Koo (Koo app) to connect with his fans. And he was very active during yesterday’s RCB vs PBKS match. At the end of the match, he shared a meme in which it was written that Maxwell to Zinta. Some fans at first could not understand what Virender Sehwag wanted to say, then slowly when people started commenting, it came to know that there is something else.

Maxwell has always been playing for Preity Zinta’s team PBKS (Punjab Kings) and this time he was playing for RCB. After all this tightness, Preity Zinta was getting trolled on social media and people also took a lot of pinch on this post of Sehwag.

Yesterday, the first match of IPL (IPL 2021) Phase-2 was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) and in the match, RCB won the toss and played first, and scored 164/7. Chasing a target of 165, Punjab could score 158/6 and lost the match by 6 runs.

With the victory in the match, RCB has also confirmed their place in the playoffs. At the same time, with the defeat, the doors of Punjab Kings (PBKS) to make it to the last four have almost closed.